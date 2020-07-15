JONATHAN PETER SHAW passed away suddenly at the age of 45 years. He is survived by his daughters; Savanna Hedstrom (Kalib), Shauna Reimer (Craig), Kearra Shaw (Mike) and Kimber Shaw. He is also survived by his brothers; Kevin Shaw (Tiziana), Douglas Shaw and Daniel Shaw, sisters; Peggy and Dorothy, stepbrother; Neil Shaw and numerous other relatives and friends. Jonathan was predeceased by his mother Gwendolyne Shaw. The memorial service for Jonathan will be held on Thursday July 30th at 11:00am at Assman's Funeral Chapel. Due to Covid 19 restrictions seating is limited to immediate family and close friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store