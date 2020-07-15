1/
Jonathan Peter Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONATHAN PETER SHAW passed away suddenly at the age of 45 years. He is survived by his daughters; Savanna Hedstrom (Kalib), Shauna Reimer (Craig), Kearra Shaw (Mike) and Kimber Shaw. He is also survived by his brothers; Kevin Shaw (Tiziana), Douglas Shaw and Daniel Shaw, sisters; Peggy and Dorothy, stepbrother; Neil Shaw and numerous other relatives and friends. Jonathan was predeceased by his mother Gwendolyne Shaw. The memorial service for Jonathan will be held on Thursday July 30th at 11:00am at Assman's Funeral Chapel. Due to Covid 19 restrictions seating is limited to immediate family and close friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
2505644431
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved