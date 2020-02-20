Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Soares. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Jose Jesus Soares



February 1, 1933 -

February 13, 2020





It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jose Soares (Joe) on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 87 with his family at his side. Although gone, his spirit and love will forever live in the memories he shared with those who knew him most. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but was most happy in front of a BBQ. He enjoyed gardening, pruning, and grafting his apple trees. He looked forward every year to travel back home to Portugal, spend time with extended family, more friends, more gardening, and more fruit trees. Jose was a beloved dad, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lidia, and sons Oscar (Paula), Jorge (Camilla), Roy (Colleen), and Luis (Melissa). grandchildren Amanda, Daniel, Nicholas, Tiana, Rohan, Delaney, and Colby. great grandchildren Blake, and Emmett. Also many nieces and nephews in Portugal.



Jose was born in Luso, Portugal and immigrated to Canada in 1970. He worked in various locations across BC until settling in Prince George and working at Canfor Polar sawmill in Bear Lake until his retirement. The family would like to thank Dr. Janzen, and the many staff at UHNBC for their kindness and support in the care of our father.



Dai-lhes, Senhor, o eterno descanso.



