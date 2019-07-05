Joseph Frederick Allen July 1, 1930 - July 2, 2019 Joe is survived by his wife Ellen; sons Craig (Maureen), Kim (Linda), Colin (Cindy) and Randy; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Lorne (Merle); nieces and nephew. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1088 Gillette Street, Prince George, BC In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 5 to July 6, 2019