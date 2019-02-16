Joseph Giles Ernest DUPUIS (August 17, 1936 - February 04, 2019)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Joseph Giles Ernest Dupuis (Gil). He is survived by his children, Richard Cassell (Mary Elizabeth), Sheryl Ann Rosborough, and Michelle Dupuis (Trevor). He was a long term member of the Legion, both in the Prince George and Cloverdale branches, and was in his 36th year of membership. He also leaves behind to mourn his sister, Carmel Dickson; his loving grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as countless friends and neighbors. Gil was predeceased by the love of his life, Patricia Cassell, in 2014. A celebration of his life will be held in Langley at a later date. Please join us in remembering our father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
