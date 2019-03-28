Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Vautour. View Sign

Vautour, Joseph Alyre "Al" - Age 79 of Tatamagouche, N.S. and formerly of Prince George and Quesnel, passed away March 22, 2019 at home. Born in Blacks Harbour, N.B., June 18, 1939, he was a son of the late William J. and Madeline M. (Robichaud) Vautour. Al led an adventurous life, starting when leaving home at age 13 to join a circus and eventually riding the trains west until he reached British Columbia. He worked mostly in construction and eventually spending more than 30 years with Hydro Mechanical Ltd. In Prince George until his retirement. He was a hardworking man who started his day at 5 a.m. and got home in the early evening, never refusing when called in after hours or working away from home. Al and Pearl moved to Nova Scotia shortly after retiring and liked going for long drives to find a new restaurant on Friday "date night", take pictures or visit with family in Cape Breton. Al liked good food, especially Pea Soup and was a devoted Vancouver Canucks fan. Al is survived by his wife, Pearl (Matheson); son, Herb (Sianne) and their daughter, Alencia; daughters, Collette Vautour and her children, Jesse, Monica, Shannon and Catlin; Madeline Crane and her children, Haley and Sonia; Roxanne Baker, and her children; step-daughters, Paulette (Wade) Jackson and daughters, Kathleen and Alicia (Kirsten); Laura (Thane) Patriquin and children, Sarah, Thomas (Courtney) and Mark; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Gladys Sweet; nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by son, Raymond; brothers, Wilfred, Raymond, Louis, Arthur and Eldric; sister, Eileen Bonnell. A time to celebrate Al's life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th in Coulter's Funeral Home, 48 Riverside Drive, Tatamagouche. No funeral service to be held. Interment will be at a later date. Memorial donations to Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital Foundation or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at:





