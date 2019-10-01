With deepest sorrow, we announce that Joseph William Campbell, age 60, passed suddenly on Monday (September 16, 2019) in Kamloops. Joseph is preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve, and survived by father, Reginald; brothers, Christian and Shawn; daughters, Stephanie Campbell and Cheyenne Mingo; and grandchild Emma. Joseph will be missed. A Church Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 4, 2019, at OLPH, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC. Parkview Community Centre, 500 McDonald Avenue, Kamloops, BC, will be receiving family and friends at noon.