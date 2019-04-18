Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPHINE A. FOREMAN. View Sign

Josephine Anne Foreman [Cotterhill] Sept 22, 1931- April 15, 2019



Josephine lived a long happy life filled with love. She enjoyed every day as it came, surrounded by her friends and loud boisterous family. Her puzzle making skills were legendary and the seniors group will feel her loss at the bingo table.



She was unflinching in her love for her family and fiercely supported them all, through good times and bad. Josephine leaves a very large family to carry on her legacy.



She is survived by her brother Edwin and sister Rose, children Arnie [Cathie], Herb [Wendy], Carol, Diane [Marty] and Daniel. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Truly a life well lived!



Josephine was predeceased by her daughter Patti and granddaughter Alisa as well as siblings Joe, Tex, Andre, Violet and Don.



The family requests donations to the Canadian Cancer society in Josephine's memory in Lieu of flowers

