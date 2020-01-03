Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Espenhain. View Sign Obituary

Josephine Margarite Espenhain (Mauriello)



March 25 1939 to

December 30, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of an incredible human,wife,mother, grandmother, aunty and sister.



Born and raised in Trail BC later settling in Prince George. She made many great friendships everywhere she went & has impacted many people along her journey with her kind & generous heart. A beautiful resilient strong warrior, Josephine will be greatly missed by her family & friends.



Josephine is survived by her husband Willie, her daughter Tracy, sons Dean (Tracy) Darcy (Veronica), grandchildren (Ashley, Amanda, Aidan, Addison, Tristan, Taitum), sister (Brandi), brothers, (Bill, Eugene, Joey).



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Raymond, the personal at the University Hospital and Northern Health and all the staff involved in her care and all our friends for their condolences.



Interment at Ocean View Burial Park (Babyland) in Burnaby BC with their son William Todd (1961).



