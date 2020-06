It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Joy Phipps. Predeceased by her husband Ron in 2012. Joy passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87. She is survived by her sons, Ron (Laurel) and Wayne and grandchildren, Ryan, Courteney and Alexa. Joy will be deeply missed by her family. There is no service by request.



