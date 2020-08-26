Joy Darlene Greenley



March 15, 1947 –

August 23, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joy Darlene Greenley. Joy, with her caring and giving nature will be greatly missed by many. She was happiest while doing one of her many handicraft projects for others.

She is survived by her loving family Gerry (Sue) Greenley; Ryan , Kyle (Tracy), Chantelle (Tyler); Connie (Kerry) Jantz; Scott (Rebecca), Christie (Eric); Jim Gusek; Michelle, Amanda (Russ); and numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many friends. Joy was predeceased by parents Ruth and Norman Greenley; brother, Patrick; and sister, Roxanne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Cancer Agency.

