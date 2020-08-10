Joyce Ada BONNERJuly 23, 1931 - July 26, 2020Joyce's family is very sad to say a forever good-bye to our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Joyce is survived by beloved daughters, Diane Bonner and Debbie (Ed Lumsdaine) of Port Alberni; her granddaughter, Jennifer (Kyle Penner) of Port Alberni and grandson Matthew Lumsdaine of Victoria. She loved them dearly and was very proud of them. Joyce is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Nyla and Kaleena Penner. They were also very dear to her heart. Also, her brother, Wayne Browne and his wife Yvonne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2006, her brother, William Browne; sister-in-law, Louise Browne; sister, Janet (Len Lovell); nephew, Brian Lovell; and parents, Emilia and Ashley Browne.Mom took a trip with her sister in 1950 to Prince George from Nicomen Island, Deroche, BC where she met her husband and married Fred in 1951. Two years later she had twin girls and devoted selflessly to raising her daughters. Joyce moved to Port Alberni in 2009 to be nearer Diane, Debbie, Ed, Jennifer, Matthew, great- granddaughters Nyla and Kaleena. Mom often stated her happiest times were in Port Alberni being near her family. Joyce was raised with good family values that she passed onto her family.She had such a quiet gentle strength which showed daily as she suffered tremendously since 2005 from nerve damage related to shingles. She fought a long hard battle until the end. We will miss her dearly. There will be no service in keeping with her wishes.To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.caYATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 250.723.5859"Lives Cherished and Celebrated"