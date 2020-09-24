Joyce Walper August 8, 1930 - September 15, 2020 We are very sad to announce the passing of our Mom and Nanny. She was very blessed to have 90 years of special memories to carry with her. Family was everything. She is survived by son Norman (Kathy), daughters Bev, Diane (Tony), Nancy (Gord), Gladys (Mike), 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister in laws Joyce Phipps, Betty (Stewart) Hanson, numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband of 54 years Leonard, son in law Bob, her parents, brothers Art (Mary), Frank (Kathy), Eric and in laws Lil (Milt), Norma (Ross) and Bill (Audrey). Mom (Joyce) was born in Saskatoon and lived in rural Saskatchewan for 39 years. We moved to Prince George In 1969. She became Nanny to many as her family grew with grandchildren, great grandchildren, her childcare families and many special friends. We would like to thank YMCA Recreation and Simon Fraser Lodge, her home for the last few years. Hospice you were wonderful. Donations to Hospice in her name would be welcomed. There will be a private Family Service. Jesus loves me this I know.







