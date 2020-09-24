1/1
Joyce Walper
08/08/1930 - 09/15/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Walper August 8, 1930 - September 15, 2020 We are very sad to announce the passing of our Mom and Nanny. She was very blessed to have 90 years of special memories to carry with her. Family was everything. She is survived by son Norman (Kathy), daughters Bev, Diane (Tony), Nancy (Gord), Gladys (Mike), 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister in laws Joyce Phipps, Betty (Stewart) Hanson, numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband of 54 years Leonard, son in law Bob, her parents, brothers Art (Mary), Frank (Kathy), Eric and in laws Lil (Milt), Norma (Ross) and Bill (Audrey). Mom (Joyce) was born in Saskatoon and lived in rural Saskatchewan for 39 years. We moved to Prince George In 1969. She became Nanny to many as her family grew with grandchildren, great grandchildren, her childcare families and many special friends. We would like to thank YMCA Recreation and Simon Fraser Lodge, her home for the last few years. Hospice you were wonderful. Donations to Hospice in her name would be welcomed. There will be a private Family Service. Jesus loves me this I know.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved