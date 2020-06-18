Our beloved Mother, Joyce Wood, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Prince George, BC on June 6th, 2020. Joyce dated John Murphy for six years, then married in 1958.They had two children, Cathy and George. Their marriage ended after 29 years of marriage. Joyce met Allan in 1987 and they married in 2000. They were together for 31 years before Allan passed away in 2017. They loved to travel with their friends in the RV and enjoyed sitting by the lake. Joyce and Allan were both active members in the Senior games where they competed in carpet bowling and won two gold and silver medals.



Joyce was dedicated throughout her life to different organizations, such as the Royal Purple, Mom was honored last year with her 50-year pin. She had served twice as a President of the Royal Purple, and President for the L.A. of the Legion, she was also a member of Eastern Star. Mom belonged to the Red Hatters and shared many fun times with the girls.



Joyce was a very elegant, classy, well-respected lady who was upbeat, fun to be with, and was very outgoing and loved life to the fullest. Where ever she went excitement followed. Mom's passion was music, whether it would be singing in different choirs over the years, or playing the piano, accordion, or guitar. Joyce loved getting up on the dance floor and dancing the night away with Al. There was nothing she loved more than to be playing music for people to dance to and spending time with her family.



She will forever be missed. Joyce leaves behind her daughter, Cathy; son, George (Laura); twin brother, Bob (Vera); half brother, Cliff; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Jodi (Mike), Blaine (Amber), Michael, and David; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, McKayla, Teagan, Kaylie, and Brinley. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Allan; sister, Helen; and brothers, Dennis, Bud, and Jim.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store