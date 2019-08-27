Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith E. ARNOLDUS. View Sign Obituary

The family of Judy Arnoldus wishes to announce her passing at 2:43 am on August 21, 2019, at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, surrounded by family and friends.



Judy was predeceased by her best friend and love of her life, Raymond Arnoldus, and her dearly missed parents, Nelson and Wilma Peacock. She is survived by her loving sons, Christopher (Meghan) and Colin, as well as her constant companion, Ashley. She is also survived by her siblings, Allan, Laurie (Dan), Bruce, and Gayle (Darrell); her eleven nieces and nephews; her extended family; and her collection of "adopted" children from all over the country.



A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the BCSPCA, or another charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

The family of Judy Arnoldus wishes to announce her passing at 2:43 am on August 21, 2019, at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, surrounded by family and friends.Judy was predeceased by her best friend and love of her life, Raymond Arnoldus, and her dearly missed parents, Nelson and Wilma Peacock. She is survived by her loving sons, Christopher (Meghan) and Colin, as well as her constant companion, Ashley. She is also survived by her siblings, Allan, Laurie (Dan), Bruce, and Gayle (Darrell); her eleven nieces and nephews; her extended family; and her collection of "adopted" children from all over the country.A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the BCSPCA, or another charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

