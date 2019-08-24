In Loving Memory of JUDY HICKS January 22, 1945 August 24, 2016 You never said I'm leaving You never said goodbye You were gone before we knew it And only God knows why A million times we needed you A million times we cried If love alone could have saved you You never would have died In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place That no one could ever fill It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone For part of us went with you The day God took you home Lovingly remembered Blain, Dean & Family, Cory, Shannon & Gareth
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019