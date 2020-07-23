Murphy, Judy Beatrice Oct 10, 1944- July 7, 2020 With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of our mom, Judy Beatrice Murphy who passed away suddenly July 7, 2020 in Vancouver at St Paul's hospital. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband James in 2014. She will be forever missed by her children Roger & Jacqueline; grandchildren Dustin (Bekka) & Devin Sketchley; great grandchildren Peyton & Owen as well as many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and countless friends across Canada. As per her wishes she will be resting with Dad in Mount Denson, NS cemetery at a later date. RIP mom, we will miss you and love you yots and yots.







