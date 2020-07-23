1/1
Judy Murphy
10/10/1944 - 07/07/2020
Murphy, Judy Beatrice Oct 10, 1944- July 7, 2020 With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of our mom, Judy Beatrice Murphy who passed away suddenly July 7, 2020 in Vancouver at St Paul's hospital. Mom was predeceased by her loving husband James in 2014. She will be forever missed by her children Roger & Jacqueline; grandchildren Dustin (Bekka) & Devin Sketchley; great grandchildren Peyton & Owen as well as many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and countless friends across Canada. As per her wishes she will be resting with Dad in Mount Denson, NS cemetery at a later date. RIP mom, we will miss you and love you yots and yots.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Mom, I remember her from Pizza Hut/KFC days, and then her coming to the store where I worked. I nice lady that always had a smile and laugh.

My condolences ~ Kim Bylica Appleton

Kim L Appleton
July 16, 2020
Rodger, We are so sorry to hear of your loss, God has claimed another Angel to watch over you and your family. Sending big hugs to you.
Mary & Bob Jarbek
Friend
July 16, 2020
Roger, Jacqueline and families,
This saddens me to read about your mom, such a wonderful loving woman - she will be missed xoxo
Sending love from Jodi O'Neill and family
Jodi
Friend
