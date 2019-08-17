Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June E. (Swanky) Parker. View Sign Obituary

June died serenely on August 15, 2019, at PG Rotary Hospice House. If there is form for it, her departed grace will surely brighten the hereafter. June was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Laurie Parker; her parents, Rudolph and Susan Swanky; her older brother, Gordon Swanky, and his young son, Matthew. She is survived by her three remaining siblings, Olie Swanky, Lanny Swanky, and Linda Lines; her five children, Gerry, Janet, Randal, Lorelee, and Russell; her grandchildren, Jesse, Chris, Allison, and Sarah; and the constant joys of her final years, her three great-grandsons, Robert, Logan, and Noah. Her children-in-law mourn the passing of the sweetest mother-in-law imaginable.



As a young woman, June studied at the Banff School of Fine Art and is still remembered there for the joy in her responsive watercolours. But she put that aside to dedicate herself first to her mother's late-born twins, and then to her own home and children for the following 20 years, returning to her art in her early middle age. She spent her last 45 years painting and coaching others in the joy of a medium she never really abandoned. She was active in the local art community and was a member of the Milltown artists for many years. She sought the bloom in all things in the large body of work that can still be seen on public and private walls across BC.



June was soft-spoken, ever gracious, and for many faithful years a beloved member of the congregation of the Knox United Church. She was a genteel woman who typically accessorized with a beautiful scarf and a more beautiful smile, both long remembered by many.



A celebration of June's life and art is planned for Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2212 Laurier Crescent in the back garden. Please come and go for tea and refreshments between 1:00 and 3:00 pm. Some of her remaining paintings will be on display, and it was June's wish that everyone attending take one to remember her by. A small donation for these works directed to Hospice House (or another charity of your choice) would be a fitting way to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice House for their superbly gentle and dignified care. She loved every one of them.

