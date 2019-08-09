Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karin Lynn Dow Hoesel. View Sign Obituary

Karin Lynn Dow Hoesel loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Karin, 54, of Prince George, BC and Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Karin was born August 17, 1964 in Prince George where she attended Van Bien Elementary, John McInnis Junior High School and Prince George Senior Secondary School. Karin found her true calling in helping others and completed her nursing degree later working at the Texas Methodist Hospital in Houston. She was hard working and would help anyone in need. She was generous, caring and truly loved and respected by everyone, brightening the life of everyone who knew her. Her kids and grandkids were everything to her. She was kind, fun-loving, with a quirky sense of humour. She was a passionate soccer player who considered her teammates as a second family. Karin is survived by her loving family, sons Korby (wife Maria, and son Miko), Keenan (partner Marisol) and daughter Kerstin (husband James, son Lennon and daughter Milo). We love you Karin and will miss you dearly.





