Katherine Cuthbert
Katherine Cuthbert has joined her loved ones in Heaven on April 26, 2020. Predeceased by Donald Morin and son Kenny Nolan, she leaves behind her sons Pat (Darlene), Fabian (Dana), her daughers Rhonda, Lisa (Dale), Delilah (Tim), many grandchildren (19), great grandchildren (23) and great great grandchildren (3).
She has touched so many hearts and will be surely missed but never forgotten.
No service for her until we can all get together. Celebration of Life will follow when possible.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020