Katherine Cuthbert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Cuthbert.
Obituary

Katherine Cuthbert



Katherine Cuthbert has joined her loved ones in Heaven on April 26, 2020. Predeceased by Donald Morin and son Kenny Nolan, she leaves behind her sons Pat (Darlene), Fabian (Dana), her daughers Rhonda, Lisa (Dale), Delilah (Tim), many grandchildren (19), great grandchildren (23) and great great grandchildren (3).

She has touched so many hearts and will be surely missed but never forgotten.

No service for her until we can all get together. Celebration of Life will follow when possible.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.