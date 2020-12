Katherine Lawrie Cupp



Feb. 2, 1934 -

Nov. 29, 2020



Lawrie passed away on November 29, 2020 at the age of 86. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Chris (Sheila), Merle (Peter), and Donna (John). She will also be fondly remembered by her 6 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Liza, Rob, Beth, Jeff, and Christa. The family would like to thank Simon Fraser Lodge for the attentive care and compassion provided to our Mum. No service by request.



