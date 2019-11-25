Kathi Travers (1950 - 2019)
Kathi Travers
Sept 1, 1950- Oct 14, 2019

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Kathi Travers At Café Voltaire, Books and Company December 10, 2019, 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Kathi's favourite 'home away from home' setting will allow for your stories as well as some music at the open mic and viewing of memorabilia from her pre-Prince George life.
If you knew Kathi, please join us and share your memories.
Coffee and tea, along with some munchies will be available.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019
