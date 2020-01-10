Kathleen GOODMAN (June 21, 1938 - January 02, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen GOODMAN.
Obituary

Kathleen (Kathy) passed away peacefully at Rotary Hospice House. She is survived by her daughter, Deb; granddaughters, Kimberly, Angela, and Pamela; and great-grandchildren, Kayley and Ronan.

Sadly predeceased by her husband, Mel; daughter, Kristy; and son, Greg.

The family would like to thank the staff at hospice house for the exceptional care and compassion given to Mom.

A special thank you to Kathy's niece, Arlene, for providing support and friendship and always being there for Mom.

A private family gathering, to honour her life, will be held at a later date.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.