Kathleen (Kathy) passed away peacefully at Rotary Hospice House. She is survived by her daughter, Deb; granddaughters, Kimberly, Angela, and Pamela; and great-grandchildren, Kayley and Ronan. Sadly predeceased by her husband, Mel; daughter, Kristy; and son, Greg. The family would like to thank the staff at hospice house for the exceptional care and compassion given to Mom. A special thank you to Kathy's niece, Arlene, for providing support and friendship and always being there for Mom. A private family gathering, to honour her life, will be held at a later date.