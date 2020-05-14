Kathleen Helen Rogers July 21, 1931 - May 6, 2020 Kathleen Helen Rogers quietly passed away on Wednesday, May 6, following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She passed serenely and peacefully, slipping away to join her husband Robin. Kathleen, or Kay, was born July 21, 1931, in Bolton, England. She grew up and went to nursing school in Bolton, then travelled around North America with some friends, stopping to nurse along the way. She met Robin in Vancouver, where he was on shore leave from his Merchant ship. They married in Bolton 1 1/2 years later, May 10, 1958. Three children later, they emigrated to Canada in September of 1967, landing in Calgary, where she worked at Foothills hospital in Labor/Delivery. After a brief stay in Langley, the family moved to Prince George in 1974, where Kay eventually became the head nurse in Labor/Delivery at the Prince George Regional Hospital until her retirement in the mid-'90s. Once the children were grown, Robin and Kay embraced their love of travel, visiting many places all over the world. They were often seen enjoying Saturday lunch at the Achillion restaurant, listening to the PG Symphony Orchestra, or en route to Vancouver to go to the opera. Kay loved her sporting events, including figure skating, BC lions football, Canucks Hockey, and her beloved Prince George Cougars. Left behind to miss her deeply are her children Jayne (Al) Lukinchuk, Alyson (Phil) Schlamp, and Mark (Joanne) Rogers. Grandchildren Jessica (Jon) Osbourne, Kristine (Steve) Vanden Brink, Aaron Sclamp and Christopher Rogers. Great Grandchildren Josiah, Cadence, Ezra, Judah, Titus and Harvey. Not to forget her fluffy doggy friend, Oliver. She also leaves numerous family and friends. The family would like to thank Drs Textor, Key, MacNichol, Kelly and Carter for their excellent and compassionate care over the years. Also the staff at Birchview Residences, where she had been living the last few months. You are truly angels! A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, May 19, 1 PM, at Prince George Funeral Home. Social Distancing rules apply. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local SPCA would be greatly appreciated.







