Kay DeClercq
05/04/1926 - 06/15/2020
Kay (Kathleen) DeClercq May 4, 1926 - Jun 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mom, Kay (Kathleen) DeClercq, age 94, at Evergreen House, North Vancouver, BC. She leaves behind her 5 sons and their families, Lee & Betsy-Anne (Anna/ Brian and their 2 children Myles and Madison and, Sarah/Josh); Wayne & Jude (Carmen/Josh and their son Nathan, and, Graham/Alexis and their son, Sammy); Dale & Carol (Christa/Rider and their 3 children, Wilder, Vienna, Indiana; Laura /Adam and their 2 children Iyla and Owen; Lisa/ Adrian and their 2 sons, Ashton and Liam); Lyle & Jessica (Albert/Alana, and Nicole); Hal & Lorea. One of the most important memories of our mom is how strong she was at the time of our father's passing, Albert Gerald DeClercq (1925-1977). She went on to continue raising her sons at an incredibly difficult time. Her boys and family meant everything to her. Kay was a very successful businesswoman with various ventures in Prince George, BC. She also went into real estate in Prince George and West Vancouver, BC. She resided in West Vancouver from 1987. After she retired as a realtor in the Lower Mainland, she volunteered at the W. Vancouver Seniors Centre for many years. She made many new friends there and enjoyed the camaraderie of the staff and members. She was well-travelled and well-read. She enjoyed large family gatherings and social-functions alike. Kay also had one sibling, Mike Beliak (1924-2008) aka "Uncle Mike". He was a kind soul and always had a joke to share. Mom (Nana) you are forever loved. The DeClercq family would like to graciously thank the nurses, doctors and care-aid workers for their tireless efforts caring for our mom since Sept 2019. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation for Evergreen House. A celebration of Life will be held post-Covid-19 pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
