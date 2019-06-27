It is with profound sadness I share the news that Kay Horrocks - Mom, Grandma Kay, Auntie Kay departed this world on June 16, 2019. Kay was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She struggled stoically with the anguish of losing her eyesight, yet was blessedly taken before blindness triumphed. Kay did not wish to have a service. A donation to C.N.I.B. would be appreciated. Kay will be remembered by her extensive legacy, family - far too many to be mentioned here - you know who you are, friends, companions and colleagues. All My Love, Lori
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 27 to July 2, 2019