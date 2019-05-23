Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kayden Roberts. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

"Manny" Kayden Bruce Roberts April 15, 1996 - May 4, 2019 It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, brother, father, nephew, cousin and friend, Kayden Roberts. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his loving Son: Warner Crue Wayne Lupul Roberts, Parents: Tanya White, John White, Brothers: Garrett (Christine) Wilgan and Donovan Blaine Roberts. Step-brothers: Brodie (Dani), Ryan (Jusstine), Trace (Paola), and Orrin (Kelsey) White, and brother of the heart Daniel Fjellner. His maternal Grandmother: Inger Marie Wilgan, as well as many cherished Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Kayden is pre-deceased by his Father: Lauren Augusteen Roberts, Sister: Kristie Nicole Wilgan, Grandfather's: Melvin Rene Roberts and Edwin Roy Wilgan, paternal Grandmother: Rosianne Marie Roberts, and Uncle: Bruce Murray Roberts. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1st , 2019 at 1:00pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel, 1908 Queensway Street, Prince George, BC. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 10335 Jutland Road.





