Service Information McPherson Funeral Service 2200 - 2nd Street South Cranbrook , BC V1C 1E1 (250)-426-3132 Obituary

Keith Albert Dettling





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Keith Albert Dettling of Cranbrook, B.C., on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the age of 70 with his loving family at his side.



Keith is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lois; his daughter Nicole Kraljic (Tony) and their sons James and Carter, daughter Amy Penney (Kevin) and their son Lincoln. He also leaves to mourn his brother Greg (April) Dettling, sisters, Charlene Dettling (Bob) and Arlene Dettling. He will be greatly missed by many more family and friends and his very special friend Ken Bridge.



Keith was a NASCAR enthusiast and attended many races over the years with his best bud, Ken Bridge. He was also an avid classic car guy and belonged to the Rockin' in the Rockies Car Club of Cranbrook and the Pharaohs Car Club which was made up of a mix of Canadian and American car enthusiasts. He also travelled once a year for many years with the Idaho Cruisers. He took great pride in his car collection which included his red (not orange) 1971 Chevy truck, a 1955 Chevy Del-Ray and his 1937 Ford Coupe.



Keith was a successful businessman for over 30 years and a strong supporter of his community. He donated countless hours volunteering or just plain helping you out when the call came. He was a happy, go-lucky, optimistic, and uncomplicated man and you could always count on him for a good time.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, https://www.ekfh.ca/method/in-memory/.



Please join the family in helping celebrate Keith's life on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Colombo Hall.





Arrangements entrusted to

McPherson Funeral Services.

Condolences for the family can be offered at:

