Kelly Bone
KELLY BONE


KELLY BONE, our beloved nephew has suddenly passed away at the age of 44 years. He will be remembered by his sister Carmelle (Chris) and niece Nevaeh as well numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration in his honor will be announced at a later date. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC V2L1M2
2505644431
