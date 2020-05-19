KELLY BONE





KELLY BONE, our beloved nephew has suddenly passed away at the age of 44 years. He will be remembered by his sister Carmelle (Chris) and niece Nevaeh as well numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration in his honor will be announced at a later date. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

