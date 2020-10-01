WOOD, Kelly Gene Dec 8, 1962 - Sep 22, 2020 Born December 8, 1962 passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with Michelle & Shelly by his side. Kelly will be fondly remembered as the guy that was ALWAYS smiling! He was a hard worker who lived his life to the fullest, doing the things that made him happy: skiing (whether on snow or sand!), golfing, slow-pitch, fishing, hiking, river floating, hanging by a fire, listening to music, watching sports on tv, & of course enjoying some cold ones! Predeceased by his Dad Willard, in 2005, & his Mom Leslie, in 2013. Survived by his 'Big Bro' Lance, sister Shelly (Ryan), soulmate Michelle, daughters Rayelle, Sara (Derek), Claire, grandkids Heith, & Fallen, nieces Candace (Shane), Dana (Derek), Nadeen (Derrick), nephews Riley, & Grady, great nephews Jack, Oliver, Willee, & great niece Mabel. No service by request. In memory of Kelly, please consider donating to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic, or Prince George Rotary Hospice House. "Ciao For Now!"







