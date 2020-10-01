1/1
Kelly Wood
12/8/1962 - 09/22/2020
WOOD, Kelly Gene Dec 8, 1962 - Sep 22, 2020 Born December 8, 1962 passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with Michelle & Shelly by his side. Kelly will be fondly remembered as the guy that was ALWAYS smiling! He was a hard worker who lived his life to the fullest, doing the things that made him happy: skiing (whether on snow or sand!), golfing, slow-pitch, fishing, hiking, river floating, hanging by a fire, listening to music, watching sports on tv, & of course enjoying some cold ones! Predeceased by his Dad Willard, in 2005, & his Mom Leslie, in 2013. Survived by his 'Big Bro' Lance, sister Shelly (Ryan), soulmate Michelle, daughters Rayelle, Sara (Derek), Claire, grandkids Heith, & Fallen, nieces Candace (Shane), Dana (Derek), Nadeen (Derrick), nephews Riley, & Grady, great nephews Jack, Oliver, Willee, & great niece Mabel. No service by request. In memory of Kelly, please consider donating to the Kamloops Cancer Clinic, or Prince George Rotary Hospice House. "Ciao For Now!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
