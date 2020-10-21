1/1
Kenneth W. MAGEE
February 27, 1932 - October 16, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth William Magee (Ken Magee). Ken passed on October 16, 2020, with his wife Jeanette Rodger Magee (Jan Magee) by his side. The Magee family would like to extend our thanks to the amazing staff at Lake Country Lodge who supported Ken through his stay there. Ken was a kind and loving soul who touched and brightened the lives of all he met. His kind and gentle nature will be remembered and forever carried with those he knew.

Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jan; his brothers, Bob and Gerry; his children, Irene, Colin, and Russell; and his adoring grandchildren, Darian, Brittany, Kaitlyn, Ian, Jessica, Janae, and Tristan. Ken was predeceased by his sister, Carla.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
