Kenneth Charles Whitely On Wednesday, March 13th/2019, Kenneth Charles Whitely, husband to Beverly, father to Denise & Kevin, passed away at the age of 74. Ken was born November 19, 1944 in Vancouver, BC, to Ralph and Isabel (Lyons) Whitely. After completing his service as a Trooper in the Canadian Military, he met and married Bev, and moved to Prince George, where he worked for the Waste Water Treatment Plant from 1977-2005. He was an avid reader and had an extensive vinyl collection, dating back to the 1950s. He was always ready with a cheeky joke or a quick witted comment. He is survived by his wife (married 1972) as well as his two children, Denise (Kyle), Kevin, his two grandchildren, Elyse and Huxley, as well as his sister Mavis. No service will be held at the request of the departed. Love you forever, miss you always.





