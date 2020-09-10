McLaughlin, Kerri Ann August 6, 1955 - August 29, 2020 We are broken-hearted to announce the sudden passing of Kerri following a heart attack. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend. Kerri made lasting friendships wherever she worked but will be especially missed by her colleagues and the golfers at Aspen Grove Golf Course. The family treasures many memories of happy times at their Norman Lake cabin. Kerri and Eddie spent half the year in Mulege, Mexico returning home to work and be with family for the warmer months! While in Mexico they enjoyed the local beach life and made lifelong friends. She was a dedicated fundraiser for the Mulege orphanage. Kerri was very social and had a great sense of humour. She loved to talk and tell stories. She was bright and 'sharp as a tack', loved reading, her crosswords and puzzles and was a great organizer. Being a grandmother brought such joy to her life. She knows that she was loved and we shall miss her laugh and her wit. Kerri is survived by her husband Eddie Devlin of forty- two years, her daughter Kiera and son Derek (Deanna) and her precious grandchildren, Peyton, Kaitlyn and Henley. Also left to mourn are sisters Jackie (John) and Moira and brother Kevin (Linda), her niece Moira and nephew Brian (Danielle), their children Conlan and Anna. Predeceased by parents, Frank and Mary McLaughlin. Survived also by relatives in Canada, the U.S.A. and Northern Ireland. Special thanks to Paramedics, the Emergency and ICU staff at University Hospital of the North. Closed reception for family and close friends due to Covid. Interment of ashes at the Prince George Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Kerri's name to the B.C. Cancer Agency or the B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation. "Your family's never in your past. You carry it around with you everywhere". M.L. Steadman -The Light Between Oceans (Kerri's favourite book).







