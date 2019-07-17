Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Castley. View Sign Obituary

Castley Kimberly Frances Jean It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Kim peacefully passed away July 11, 2019 at the Rotary Hospice House, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. Kim was born in Prince George, BC July 12, 1979 to parents Doug and Val Pohl, and a little sister for Carolyn (Dale) Bull and Krista (Shawn) Coburn. She lived her entire life in Prince George, with the exception of 4-1/2 years in Ft McMurray, AB, moving back with her family to Prince George in 2011. Kim graduated from Kelly Road Secondary school in 1997, and completed both the Medical Office Assistant and Long Term Care Aid programs at the College of New Caledonia. Kim had a passion for serving kids especially special needs children. Kim spent her working career in group homes, health care and after her children were full time in school, into the school district as an educational assistant. Kim was heavily involved in her Church and Chubb Lake Bible Camp. Kim enjoyed camping, crafts, knitting and thoroughly enjoyed relaxing in her hammock. Kim married her husband David August 12, 2000. Kim leaves behind her husband David and sons Sean, Daniel and Ethan, parents and sisters. Kim was cremated at her request. A celebration of life will be held at Cornerstone Life Centre (6912 Hart Highway) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations are made to either Chubb Lake Bible Camp, or the Rotary Hospice House in memory of Kim.





