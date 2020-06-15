Kuldip Singh Kingra
Kuldip Singh Kingra

It is with great sadness that the family of Kuldip Singh Kingra announces his passing on Monday June 8, 2020 at the age of 60. Kuldip will lovingly be remembered by his children Christina (Colby) and Reena (Kyle), Shalini (Rajesh) and Nalini; his grandchildren Kaydence, Theo, Shyana and Reshon; and his sister Surendar. He is predeceased by his father Mewa Singh Kingra and mother Nasib Kaur Kingra.
He will also be dearly missed by his extended family and friends.
Funeral services will held on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Prince George Funeral Service, 1014 Douglas Street, Prince George B.C.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prince George Funeral Service (2008) Ltd.
1014 Douglas St.
Prince George, BC V2M 2M9
(250) 564-3880
