Kyle James Shand



Jun 25, 1983 - Oct 3, 2020



With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Kyle James Shand, born June 25th, 1983. He passed away, tragically and suddenly, on October 3rd, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother, Susan Burgess and his father, Sheldon Shand. His memory lives on through his son Dallas and his daughter Jayleigh. His girlfriend Fawn, her 3 children, Zoai, Kali, and Brian. His brother Chadwick and his son Jaxson. His sister Mellissa, her husband Ben, and their children Aspen, Annaleise, and Sophie. His brother Jessie, and his daughter Aislyn. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

