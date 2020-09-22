Kyle Jared JOHNSON
Jul 25, 1987 -
Sep 7, 2020
The family of Kyle Jared JOHNSON are saddened to announce his sudden passing in Vancouver, BC.
He is survived by his dad Ken Johnson (Denise), mum Ashley Saunders (Todd), daughter Jaidyn, brothers Darryl, Aaron (Nicole), Liam, sister Ayla, grandparents Ruth Johson, Clint & Barb Saunders and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Predeceased by his papa Les Johnson, grandma Patricia Saunders, uncle Mark Saunders, cousins Blaine Tucker, Alicia Saunders and her son Preston and his sister Arwen Windley.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either www.wigsforkidsbc.com
or Canadian Cancer Society, two causes Kyle felt strongly about.
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS