Kyle Johnson
07/25/1987 - 09/07/2020
Kyle Jared JOHNSON Jul 25, 1987 - Sep 7, 2020 The family of Kyle Jared JOHNSON are saddened to announce his sudden passing in Vancouver, BC. He is survived by his dad Ken Johnson (Denise), mum Ashley Saunders (Todd), daughter Jaidyn, brothers Darryl, Aaron (Nicole), Liam, sister Ayla, grandparents Ruth Johson, Clint & Barb Saunders and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his papa Les Johnson, grandma Patricia Saunders, uncle Mark Saunders, cousins Blaine Tucker, Alicia Saunders and her son Preston and his sister Arwen Windley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either www.wigsforkidsbc.com or Canadian Cancer Society, two causes Kyle felt strongly about. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



Published in Prince George Citizen from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
