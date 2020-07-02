Larry Bailey Allen December 25, 1939 - June 21, 2020 With great sadness we announce Larry passed away on June 21, 2020 at Hospice House, Prince George, BC. Larry is survived by spouse Pearl Reinholt, children - Loren Allen and Sandra Godfrey (David), grandchildren - Jessica Orcutt (Will) and Kayle Sandy (Bethany), and his great grandson - Connor Orcutt. Larry was also survived by his brother Arthur (Eleanor) along with many nieces and nephews and numerous good friends from throughout his long life. Larry was predeceased by his first wife Emma, his parents George and Joan, and brothers - Bob and Jerry. Larry was raised at Nukko Lake, spending his last 30+ years living there as well. From a young age Larry's passion was aviation; he started his career with NT Air although most of his aviation career was with Transport Canada's Civil Aviation Division. We would like to Thank: Dr's Raymond and Buchanan along with Amy and Alicia and all the Hospice House Nurses and Staff for their kind caring to Larry. No service by request. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Prince George Hospice House. May you no longer have pain.







