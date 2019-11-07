Larry Wilbert Barks Jan 29, 1953 - Oct 26, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dad Larry Wilbert Barks on October 26, 2019. Larry was born January 29, 1953 in Nipawin, Saskatchewan. He is predeceased by his father Archie, mother Betty, his sister's Wendy and Clela and his grandson Devin. He will be survived through his sons Brent (Cassie), Lawrence (Aimee), his daughter Juanita (Clint) and his grandchildren, Brian, Dustin, Brodie, Tyler and Aurora, his brothers and sisters and many more. A celebration of life will be held on November 9th at 1pm at Assmans Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019