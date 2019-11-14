In Loving Memory of
LARRY PETER NORBECK
Jan. 24, 1945 - Nov. 16, 2018
Winter is coming - life's dark days lie ahead -
The leaves all have fallen and are blown away -
Like all our dreams and plans
The geese are all flying and calling -
You should still be here
I so wish that you were here…
I miss you my dearest -
I miss your face and smile
I miss your presence and strength -
I miss our life together
And your walking through the door…
I know you didn't want to leave us -
You tried so hard to stay...
How could this have happened?
I still cannot believe it -
I will never understand…
We had so many years together,
In the sunshine and in the darkest
shadows - Hand in hand – together
through it all...
It breaks my heart to have lost you -
I miss your hand to hold -
Now I am alone…
Love you forever, Joan
Norbeck -Thank you
A heartfelt "thank-you" to Larry's and my
friends for helping me make it through this
very difficult year. A special thank-you to
Barry and Louise Dewick for all your help
with all the sorting, listing, suggestions
and ideas and for taking me under your
wings. Thanks also to Ken Bergestad, Don
Ellis and Mario Domenis for your help in
dealing with things and for looking out for
me. Also, many thanks to Aubrey Miurhead
and Denise Kelly for your help with all the
paperwork. Thanks so much to all of you
– there are no words to express how much
your phone calls, caring, encouragement
and continuing support has meant to me.
Joan
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019