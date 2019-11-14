Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Norbeck. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of

LARRY PETER NORBECK

Jan. 24, 1945 - Nov. 16, 2018

Winter is coming - life's dark days lie ahead -

The leaves all have fallen and are blown away -

Like all our dreams and plans

The geese are all flying and calling -

You should still be here

I so wish that you were here…

I miss you my dearest -

I miss your face and smile

I miss your presence and strength -

I miss our life together

And your walking through the door…

I know you didn't want to leave us -

You tried so hard to stay...

How could this have happened?

I still cannot believe it -

I will never understand…

We had so many years together,

In the sunshine and in the darkest

shadows - Hand in hand – together

through it all...

It breaks my heart to have lost you -

I miss your hand to hold -

Now I am alone…

Love you forever, Joan





Norbeck -Thank you



A heartfelt "thank-you" to Larry's and my

friends for helping me make it through this

very difficult year. A special thank-you to

Barry and Louise Dewick for all your help

with all the sorting, listing, suggestions

and ideas and for taking me under your

wings. Thanks also to Ken Bergestad, Don

Ellis and Mario Domenis for your help in

dealing with things and for looking out for

me. Also, many thanks to Aubrey Miurhead

and Denise Kelly for your help with all the

paperwork. Thanks so much to all of you

– there are no words to express how much

your phone calls, caring, encouragement

and continuing support has meant to me.

Joan

