Larry Eldon Shantz 11/19/1938 - 06/12/2019 Born November 19, 1938 in Wetaskiwin, AB, passed June 12, 2019 in Prince George, BC. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Larry Shantz, 80. He will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed by his wife, Joyce, of 54 years, his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry lived most of his adult life in Vanderhoof working hard and playing hard. He had a special love of hockey and golf (it was also hard to beat him at crib). Larry's wishes were that there be no service or celebration of life. A private family gathering as per his request will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PG Hospice House, 1506 Ferry Ave, Prince George, BC V2L 5H2.





