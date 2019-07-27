Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Shiels. View Sign Obituary

Larry Gene Shiels April 18, 1957- July 6, 2019 It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Larry on July 6, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, son Jordie (Heather), daughter Samantha-Jo (Ryan) McEvoy, grandchildren Porter, Skylar and Noah, mom Jean Shiels and two brothers, John and Brian. He was predeceased by his dad Earl Shiels. Larry was an amazing family man. He loved his family more than anything and he would do anything for them. He was a hard worker and was willing to help anyone. Larry had an awesome sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held on August 17 and 18 at 2924 Desfosses Road, Sorrento, BC anytime you can get there. Tents, trailers and campers are all welcome! The first drink is on Larry! Condolences may be expressed to the family at





Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 27 to July 28, 2019

