Larry Elwood Voldeng - Larry passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 25, 2019, in Prince George, BC. Larry was born June 8, 1940 in Naicum, Saskatchewan to Richard and Alice Voldeng. Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing and wintering in Cabo San Lucas and Yuma, Arizona. He leaves behind to celebrate his life: Shirley, his loving wife of 55 years, daughter Laura Jacobs (Darren), son Dale Voldeng (Angela), grandchildren Shawna Porteous (James), Alicia Giroday (Jonathan), Miranda Voldeng and Jeremy Voldeng, as well as seven great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Jordan, Ryder, Parker, Jacob, Gemma and Jase. In October 2018, Larry & Shirley moved back to Prince George after spending 16 years in Ladysmith. He enjoyed this time with his family. He is predeceased by his father Richard, mother Alice, and brother Merlin. A luncheon will be held Friday, May 3, at 11am, followed by a celebration of life, at Sintich Trailer Park Hall, 7817 Highway 97 South. A special thank you to Drs. Inban Reddy and Andrea Larson for their help in carrying out Larry's final wishes. To all the nurses and support workers who cared for Grampa in his final days, the family is deeply grateful. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Prince George Hospice Society would be appreciated.





