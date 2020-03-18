Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry W. Davis. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Walter Davis announces his passing at the Rotary Hospice House in Prince George on March 13, 2020, with his wife and soulmate at his side. Larry was born August 23, 1943, at McBride, BC, and he leaves to mourn his wife Brenda, sons Lance (Georgia) and Daryl (Ruth), granddaughter Amber with great-grandchildren Keagan, Max and Ryker, and grandson Colt (Jordan) with great-grandchildren Jaxsen and Gabriel. Larry was pre-deceased by his son Clay in 2018. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Nijm, to the excellent medical staff in the Emergency Department, the Family Medicine Unit and the Internal Medicine Unit at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., and to the nursing staff and care-givers at Hospice for their exceptional care of Larry and his family during this most difficult time. A family service will be held in the summer, and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Larry's name to your charity of choice.

