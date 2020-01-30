Miller, Laura Marie March 23, 1940 - January 19, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce that Laura passed away on January 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with COPD. Laura is predeceased by her husband Robert, her parents Walter and Violet Sande ,brothers Alan and David,sister Dorene Robinson and grandson Sidney Miller. Left to mourn her passing and celebrate her life are her sons Mervin and Greg, sisters Rose Gaal and Elaine Sande, daughter-in-law Erin and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Laura will be especially missed by her best friend Dawna Vyse whose friendship and support over the years is appreciated beyond words. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at University Hospital and to all her home support workers for their exceptional care over the years. Laura and Bob together again. No service by request.





