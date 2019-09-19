Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Nicole Freeman. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Laura Nicole Freeman (nee Martin) August 4th, 1976- September 16th, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Laura Freeman at the age of 43. Laura will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 21 years, Cory and their four children, Alex, Connor, Kirstin and Brooklynn. She is survived by her parents, Carrie and Al Martin, brothers Nathan (Renée) and Eric (Vincent). Laura was born on August 4th, 1976 in Prince George, B.C. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work from UNBC and threw herself into her work with foster families with passion and integrity. Laura's creativity allowed her to enjoy numerous hobbies including scrapbooking, card making and crocheting which resulted in friends, family and even strangers wearing cartoon themed toques, but her children were her greatest creation. Laura's wicked sense of humour and quick wit allowed her to share her intelligence and stories and she kept family and friends laughing until the end. The family would like to personally thank Dr. Campbell, Dr. Babcock and the Oncology dept. in Vanderhoof, Tina, Laila, Louise and Jen. Heartfelt thanks to her co-workers at the Ministry of Children and Family Services in Vanderhoof. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Assman Funeral Chapel on Queensway in Prince George, B.C at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society.





August 4th, 1976- September 16th, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Laura Freeman at the age of 43. Laura will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 21 years, Cory and their four children, Alex, Connor, Kirstin and Brooklynn. She is survived by her parents, Carrie and Al Martin, brothers Nathan (Renée) and Eric (Vincent). Laura was born on August 4th, 1976 in Prince George, B.C. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work from UNBC and threw herself into her work with foster families with passion and integrity. Laura's creativity allowed her to enjoy numerous hobbies including scrapbooking, card making and crocheting which resulted in friends, family and even strangers wearing cartoon themed toques, but her children were her greatest creation. Laura's wicked sense of humour and quick wit allowed her to share her intelligence and stories and she kept family and friends laughing until the end. The family would like to personally thank Dr. Campbell, Dr. Babcock and the Oncology dept. in Vanderhoof, Tina, Laila, Louise and Jen. Heartfelt thanks to her co-workers at the Ministry of Children and Family Services in Vanderhoof. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Assman Funeral Chapel on Queensway in Prince George, B.C at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close