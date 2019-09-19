Laura Nicole Freeman (nee Martin) August 4th, 1976- September 16th, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Laura Freeman at the age of 43. Laura will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 21 years, Cory and their four children, Alex, Connor, Kirstin and Brooklynn. She is survived by her parents, Carrie and Al Martin, brothers Nathan (Renée) and Eric (Vincent). Laura was born on August 4th, 1976 in Prince George, B.C. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work from UNBC and threw herself into her work with foster families with passion and integrity. Laura's creativity allowed her to enjoy numerous hobbies including scrapbooking, card making and crocheting which resulted in friends, family and even strangers wearing cartoon themed toques, but her children were her greatest creation. Laura's wicked sense of humour and quick wit allowed her to share her intelligence and stories and she kept family and friends laughing until the end. The family would like to personally thank Dr. Campbell, Dr. Babcock and the Oncology dept. in Vanderhoof, Tina, Laila, Louise and Jen. Heartfelt thanks to her co-workers at the Ministry of Children and Family Services in Vanderhoof. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Assman Funeral Chapel on Queensway in Prince George, B.C at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019