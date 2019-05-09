Laurette Morgen August 15, 1926 to May 7, 2019 Laurette passed away with her family at her side. She is survived by her pride and joy and the love of her 6 children: George (Verna) Morgen, Judy (Bob) Edgson, Ann Ferguson, Ken (Sandra) Morgan, Kathy (Jerry) Walsh, and Susan Andrist and her 16 grandchildren: 25 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. A service will be held for her at Assman's Saturday, May 11th at 11:00am. Our heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care and love she received for past 3 years at Jubilee Lodge In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Society of BC.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 9 to May 10, 2019