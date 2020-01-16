Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lauri Valiaho. View Sign Obituary

Lauri Valiaho 10 August 1940- 04 January 2020 Lauri passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marjatta, daughter Anne (Colin), son Eric (Iuliana), granddaughters Elissa (Blake) & Kristen. He is also survived by his brother & sister, cousins, nieces & nephews in Finland, as well as many friends in Prince George and throughout Canada. Born in 1940 in Finland, Lauri immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Prince George in 1974. He was an active cross-country skier his whole life, and took up cycling as well while living in Prince George. Lauri was diagnosed with PSP (Progressive Suprauclear Palsy) in 2017 and entered Complex Care at Gateway Lodge in January of 2018. Thank you to the staff of Gateway for their care of Lauri over the past 2 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, 18 January 2020, 1pm, at Gateway Christian Ministries. Lauri was a supporter of missionary work. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Gateway Christian Ministries.





10 August 1940- 04 January 2020 Lauri passed away peacefully on January 4th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marjatta, daughter Anne (Colin), son Eric (Iuliana), granddaughters Elissa (Blake) & Kristen. He is also survived by his brother & sister, cousins, nieces & nephews in Finland, as well as many friends in Prince George and throughout Canada. Born in 1940 in Finland, Lauri immigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Prince George in 1974. He was an active cross-country skier his whole life, and took up cycling as well while living in Prince George. Lauri was diagnosed with PSP (Progressive Suprauclear Palsy) in 2017 and entered Complex Care at Gateway Lodge in January of 2018. Thank you to the staff of Gateway for their care of Lauri over the past 2 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, 18 January 2020, 1pm, at Gateway Christian Ministries. Lauri was a supporter of missionary work. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund at Gateway Christian Ministries. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close