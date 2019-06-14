It's with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Lawrence Haydey. June 4, 1939 - June 7, 2019. Predeceased by wife Helen, children Debbie and Keith. Survived by Louise Brown (Barry), Dale (Valerie), Rod (Lorraine), siblings, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Manning Alberta in 1939 Lawrence spent most of his years in the Dawson Creek, Peace Region working in Road Construction. After retirement he spent time with his children living in Prince George and Ottawa. Lawrence (Larry) leaves behind lots of extended family members and many long time friends. On his 80th birthday Lawrence took a serious fall and succumbed to his injuries on June 7th surrounded by his family. Special thanks to Norm and Shelley for their hospitality to Dad and their quick action after his accident. Thank you also to the caring nurses and doctors at PGRH. A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 14 to June 15, 2019