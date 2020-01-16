Lawrence J. Moyle

Obituary

Lawrence J. Moyle Oct 21, 1942 - Jan 6, 2020 With sad and broken hearts the family of Lawrence J. Moyle announce his passing on Jan 6, 2020 in Prince George, BC. He leaves behind his wife Sue and 4 children and their spouses, Lindsay (Charyl), Dianne (Tom), Robert, and Larry Jr. (April), 8 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Larry retired from Canfor after 25 years. No service by his request. We miss you Larry, Dad and Papa


Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
